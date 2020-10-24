The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious.

According to him, he is more popular than the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and his contender, Elvis Morris Donkor.

The former Deputy Communications Minister said this on the Moree Constituency watch edition on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

The candidate, among other things, noted that the incumbent MP is an alien among his own party members which is not a good omen.

“I appeared on a TV programme with Nana Akomea and I was surprised when he asked who the MP was.

“Meaning he is silent in parliament and does not represent the people as expected,” he said.

He added that he has done tremendous work in various communities within the constituency even as a candidate which gives him an upper hand over the incumbent.

However, Mr Donkor challenged him to cross-check from the parliamentary committee on sports, noting that there is no budget reading he doesn’t contribute to.