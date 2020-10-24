Vice Presidential aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has promised to bridge the gender gap when her party is voted into power come 2021.

Speaking at a’ Women in Conversation’ forum, organized to generate feedback on how to properly represent females in the highest office, Prof Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the efforts of Ghana but insists more has to be done.

Women from different backgrounds who participated in the conversation outlined misrepresentation and bias in all sectors as the major topical issues women face in society.

“No shaking, no baga waya,” was the response the aspiring Vice President gave, drawing on The People’s Manifesto, which she says has all the solutions to the outlined problems.

Among the policies she said her party has in place to advantage women, are a national apprenticeship programme for persons interested in vocational skills.

That aside, under the supervision of the Agricultural Ministry, free fertilizer and seedlings will be distributed to women in the rural areas to boost their farming interest and produce.

In a bid for Ghana to redeem its lost glory in the aspect of football, Naana Opoku Agyemang said her party, when given the mandate, will set up a Sports Development Fund to assist, encourage and pay more attention to women.

Water, CHPS compound, as well as Cancer and Kidney Disease Trust Fund, will be invested in to help reduce fear and uncertainty in patients diagnosed.

The promises, she said can become less tough and doable if there is seriousness in the country and the zeal to make the voices of the 52% women heard.

“Today, October 23, 2020, makes it exactly 25 years of the Beijing declaration and I must say Ghana has done well but we can still do better and faster. We are now working towards attaining 30% quota representation and we can and will do a great job if support and help are given without addition of political tag,” she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang admonished women empowerment should not be championed for the fun of it, but for the better lives of women, especially the voiceless.