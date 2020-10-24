An old woman, who is believed to be in Kumasi, the capital city of Ashanti region, has painted her teeth in New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours to show support for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In the video on Instagram, the woman, believed to be in her 60’s, was seen showing off her ‘new set of teeth’ to the camera.

She indicated that the move to paint her teeth was in solidarity with the Akufo-Addo-led NPP in the run-up to the 2020 general election slated for December 7.

In making her case, the old woman was heard saying she was going to vote for the NPP come December 7 and that Akufo-Addo was going to be declared the winner after the election.

According to her, she was not going to stand back and watch any other political party cause any confusion after Akufo-Addo is declared the winner of the election.

She said she was going to chew anyone who had the intention of causing mayhem after the results of the December 7 elections are declared.