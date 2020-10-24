There have been unceasing talks on social media following a viral video in which a school girl is seen driving a bus after it was established that their driver was drunk.

Local media report in Cape Town detailed that the Moshesh Agricultural High School transport operator was suspended shortly after a video of him drinking while the pupil was driving went viral on social media.

“The department learned of the matter through social media and the operator has since been served with a suspension letter, while alternative measures are being implemented to ensure learners are not left stranded,” department spokesperson, Malibonge Mtima, said.

In the video, the operator can be seen dancing and sipping from the bottle, while the pupil steers the bus.

“[The] Lives of all learners, who were travelling in the bus, were put in danger and such cannot be allowed to happen ever again,” Education MEC Fundile Gade said.

The Eastern Cape’s transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said it was not a criminal matter because the operator was not caught drinking while driving.

Watch video below: