Asante Kotoko have signed Brazilian central midfielder, Fabio Gama, ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season next month.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the transfer on Friday. According to the club, he has joined on a two-year deal.

“Asante Kotoko is delighted to announce the acquisition of Brazilian international Midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Asante Kotoko is delighted to announce the acquisition of Brazilian international Midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama. pic.twitter.com/h9p97o7EZ5 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 23, 2020

The 28-year-old midfielder has been without a club since leaving Swedish club Jönköpings Södra IF in March this year. He has featured for 10 clubs, including Botafogo since 2012, according to transfermarkt.com.

Asante Kotoko have already signed Andrews Appau, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako, Kwame Opoku, Razak Abalora, Yusif Mubarik, Emmanuel Sarkodie and Patrick Asmah.

The Ghana Premier League giants will be competing in three competitions, including the CAF Champions League in the upcoming 2020-21 season.