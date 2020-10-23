For Ghanaians wondering the current state of legendary musician Esther Smith, she has come out with all the answers.

The musician, known for her hit song ‘Gye No Di’, is currently residing in Germany after bowing out of music years ago.

Madam Smith is currently a bit fat, following the birth of her fourth child and only daughter in Hamburg.

Prior to her relocation, she was a household name after winning the award for the Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year in 2003 at the Ghana Music awards.

She also won the award for Best Gospel Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year and the Best Album of the Year at the 2004 Ghana Music awards.

