Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian celebrated the Big 40 on October 21, 2020, and what better way to celebrate than with a trip down memory lane.

Some 40 years ago, a reality TV queen was born.

Four children, countless hair changes, thousands of OMG outfits, half a law qualification, a few trips to the White House, and a broken internet later, here’s a nostalgic trip back through the annals of Kim Kardashian.

Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlin) in 2005

Fresh-faced with sister Kourtney, momager Kris and Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce) in 2005, two years before the world was Keeping Up with their biz.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian in 2006

Another family shot, this time in skin-tight satin and bouncy hair with Kourtney and little sister Khloe (centre).

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton during "Entourage" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States 2006

Noughties BFFs, Kim Kardashian was once Paris Hilton’s wardrobe assistant, learning everything she knew from the Simple Life star. Hilton ran so Kardashian could walk…

Socialite/actress Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian attend the Octoberfest to promote the new canned sparkling wine "Rich Prosecco" at the Munich Octoberfest on September 25, 2006 in Munich, Germany

And why were they attending Germany’s Oktoberfest beer festival dressed in (sort of) traditional costume in 2006? Promoting a new sparkling wine, of course.

Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan in 2006

Of course, any noughties celebrity gang wasn’t complete without Lindsay Lohan.

Kim Kardashian and Ray J in 2006

Like Hilton, Kardashian had a sex tape leaked, filmed with Ray J, her boyfriend at the time in 2007.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon during William Rast Presents "Street Sexy" Spring Summer 07 - Arrivals at Social Hollywood in Los Angeles, California 2006

Kardashian also dated Nick Cannon – who went on to marry (and divorce) Mariah Carey.

Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner pose for a photo at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party at Chapter 8 Restaurant on October 16, 2007 in Agoura Hills, California

In 2007, a reality empire was born. This one’s from the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ launch party, now with half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in tow.

Music recording artist Kanye West, left, and socialite Kim Kardashian attend the grand opening of Intermix on September 25, 2007 in Los Angeles, California

Kanye would not become a thing until 2012, but the pair had known each other for a long time beforehand. Here they are pictured together at an event five years earlier.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 17: Khloe Kardasian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner attend the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party at The Colony on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California

With enough leopard print to be mistaken for a safari, Kim and the fam attended the Kardashian Kollection clothing line launch party in Hollywood in 2011.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries watch Prince perform during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden on 7 February 2011 in New York City

Kim tied the knot with NBA player Kris Humphries (her second husband after music producer Damon Thomas in 2000), in 2011.

The marriage famously lasted 72 days.

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Grammys in 2015

Complicated, but in short, here’s Kim and Kanye with Taylor Swift in happier times in 2015 – six years after the rapper interrupted the singer at the VMAs, a year before Kim leaked the infamous recording of Swift and West and branded her a snake.

Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City

Kim chose to cover up in florals for the Met Gala in 2013, when she was pregnant with her first child, North.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 5, 2015 in Paris, France.

As well as her outfits, the star has also experimented with different hair looks over the years – including this bleached white transformation in 2015.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attends the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City

After getting together with Kanye, Kim underwent a bit of style evolution.

Out with the strappy tops, feathered hair, stretch dresses and knee-high boots, in with the full-on glamour and outfits showing off her famous figure.

Kanye West married Kim Kardashian in 2014

First, we had the Beckhams in head-to-toe leather, then Britney and Justin braved double denim – here’s Kimye giving us matching sequins in 2016.

Kim Kardashian West at her first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up opening at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 20th, 2018

As well as being a TV reality star, Kim has also launched a beauty business.

This picture was taken at her first KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up opening in LA in 2018.

Kim Kardashian seen on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles

As any woman knows, the two questions you ask your mates before a big night out are: what you wearing? And: are you taking a coat?

Needless to say, there was probably no chance of anyone else turning up in the same outfit as Kim Kardashian on this occasion.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Of all the many wow-factor outfits, this Thierry Mugler dress, covered in crystals resembling water droplets and worn to the Met Gala in 2019, has to be one of the most memorable.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2019

Here’s a better look, with added Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seen out on the 2019 MET Gala day on May 6, 2019 in New York City

Kim then slipped into something a little more casual.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Kim Kardashian West speaks during an East Room event on “second chance hiring” June 13, 2019 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump held the event to highlight the achievements on Second Chance hiring and workforce development

In recent years, Kim has been using her platform to raise awareness for prison reform in the US and is also studying law. Here she is at the White House in 2019.

(L-R): Kris Jenner and Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian at the People's Choice Awards in LA in 2019

Kris Jenner and Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian at the People’s Choice Awards in LA in 2019.

Full-on latex isn’t the easiest look to pull off, but who cares about practicality when you’re Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

And never let it be said the star won’t put comfort over style when it’s parky.

Kim Kardashian christmas card

Merry Khristmas! Here’s Kanye and the kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – cosied up in some luxe loungewear on the family card for 2019.

(L to R) Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians announced this year that their 2021 series will be their last. Who will we Keep Up with now?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage)

And finally, Kim Kardashian as we know and love her in 2020. Happy birthday, Kim!




