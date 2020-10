A rare family portrait of Ghanaian socialite and actress, Hajia4Reall, has surfaced online and fans cannot keep mute.

Despite trying to keep her family behind locks, the identity of her mother and younger brother have been uncovered on social media in a circulating photo.

Her ever-young mother is Ghanaian, unlike her father who is light-skinned Lebanese.

However, the striking resemblance between herself and twin brother, Mustapha Faiz cannot be overlooked.