The land for the construction of the 50,000 capacity stadium for the 2023 African Olympics games at Borteyman does not exist.

Investigations conducted by Asempa FM Sports and Adomonline.com indicate that the land, which was secured by the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009, has been taken over by the Tema Development Corporation.

A nine-member Local Organising Committee, including Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, has been inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo.

However, residents told Asempa FM that the land was initially acquired for the building of a hospital.

According to them, past and previous governments have neglected them making their living condition hectic.

Speaking to Enoch Kwesi Wallanyo Wallace, the residents expressed their displeasure towards the government.

The residents at Borteyman, who are mainly farmers, said they lack potable drinking water and good roads among other social amenities.

READ ALSO

Chief of Borteyman, Sherif Borkwei Bortei, reiterated that he cannot guarantee if the government will be able to construct the 50,000 seater stadium as residents have moved to the place.

Chief of Borteyman, Sherif Borkwei Bortei speaking to Wallace

Some residents, who also spoke to Asempa FM, insisted that they don’t need the stadium at Borteyman and called on the government to help develop the place and improve their livelihood.

The stadium, which will come with a sports hall, an Olympic swimming pool and tennis courts, will cost the country a whopping $200 million.

The committee, inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo, is chaired by veteran journalist and lecturer, Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare and has Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Reks Brobbey, an Olympian, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, an adviser to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ms Eva Okyere, a legal practitioner and Dan Kweku Yeboah as members.

Dr Ansah will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Reks Brobbey as Deputy Chief Operations Officer.

The 13th edition of the Africa Games, formerly known as the All African Games, would involve 54 participating countries and 25 sporting disciplines.