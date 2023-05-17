News of the extradition of popular Ghanaian socialite and influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Real to the United States went viral yesterday after various media portals in the US reported it.

Hajia 4Real, 30, appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday (May 15, 2023) for her alleged involvement in series of romance schemes targeting older people who lived alone, prosecutors said.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence in the coming days on $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer and the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The social media influencer whose Instagram account was among the top 10 most followed in Ghana –was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and brought to the US on Friday.

Hajia4Real loves to flaunt her expensive lifestyle

Hajia 4Real is charged with wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy.

She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

Her lawyer Adam Cortez told The Post: “At this time all we know is that there are six alleged victims and only two dealt with a woman and only one of them claims that he dealt with Ms. Montrage.”

