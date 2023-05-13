An aspirant in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Atti Twifo Morkwa constituency has allegedly shared gas cylinders for delegates.

A video intercepted by Adomonline.com showed a truck loaded with the cylinders parked at the polling centre.

Delegates trooped to the truck and took turns to receive the 5-kilogram cylinders which were being distributed.

The development comes amid viral reports of money sharing in some constituencies perceived to influence the votes of delegates.

Watch video above: