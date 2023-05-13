Some delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ejura Sekyedumase constituency have been caught on camera receiving white envelopes perceived to contain money.

It is not immediately known the source of the envelopes or the intended purpose.

In a viral video, five men were spotted in an isolated location as they engage in distinct conversations while one passed out the envelopes.

NDC primaries: Some delegates sighted receiving envelopes at Ejura-Sekyedumase electoral center. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/DjPIL6t9KT — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) May 13, 2023

In a related development, an aspirant, Juliana Kisang Wassan, was spotted spraying cash on delegates upon her arrival at the grounds.