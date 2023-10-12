National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is not seeking re-election.

The outspoken legislator has served the constituency since 2013.

As the party readies for its parliamentary race, Mr. Vanderpuye has hanged his boots to give others the chance to also serve the people of Odododiodoo.

Already, three aspirants have so far filed their nominations to contest for the parliamentary slot, which is scheduled for October 31, 2023.

The Chairman of the NDC Elections Committee in the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Adjebu Lamptey, has advised party sympathizers in the constituency to be circumspect during the campaigns to ensure a united front ahead of the 2024 elections.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye was elected as MP during the 2012 elections, where he faced off against Victor Okaikoi of the New Patriotic Party.

Vanderpuye was quite confident about his chances of winning, famously stating in November 2012 that if he got less than 65% of the vote, he would concede the seat to Okaikoi.

In the end, Vanderpuye won by a smaller landslide than expected, with 45,967 votes (63%) against 26,269 (36%) for Okaikoi and 745 (1%) for Emmanuel Odoi of the Convention People’s Party.

In December 2016, he was retained as the member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency with 36,606 votes representing 57.04% against his closest contender, the New Patriotic Party, whose candidate had 26,671 votes representing 41.56%.

