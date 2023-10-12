The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says no Ghanaian is trapped in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Ministry insists all contrary reports are untrue and should be disregarded completely.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, October 11, it urged the citizens to be careful of fake news.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional integration has been drawn to a viral video of Ghanaians allegedly caught up in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.”

“The Ministry wishes to state entegorically that the incident in the said video did not occur in Gaza nor Israel, or anywhere related to the ongoing conflict.”

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard this misleading video.”

The statement added that the “Ministry takes this opportunity to assure the general public that the Ghanaian Community in Israel is currently safe.”

“The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates in due course.”

The Ministry concluded that it will cooperate with the public to curb the circulation of fake news.

This follows a video in circulation on social media alleging that some Ghanaians are caught up in the conflict.

Below is the full statement