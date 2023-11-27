Hamas would need to locate dozens of hostages held in Gaza by other groups in order to secure an extension of the current truce, the Qatari prime minister has said, in an interview with the Financial Times.

Many of those kidnapped in the 7 October attacks are being held by Hamas, but groups including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which also participated, are believed to be holding some.

The pause in fighting is due to end on Monday, but Hamas has said it is seeking an extension and would be willing to release more hostages in return. Qatar has been acting as a key mediator in negotiations between the group and Israel.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said more than 40 women and children are thought to be being held by groups besides Hamas and that “we don’t yet have any clear information [about] how many they can find”.

“One of the purposes [of the pause] is they [Hamas] will have time to search for the rest of the missing people,” he said. “If they get additional women and children, there will be an extension.”

Asked about the possibility that some hostages were being held by other groups at a media briefing today, President Biden said: “We think there are probably other militant groups but we are not certain.”

