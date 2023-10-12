Rita Asamoah, a 33-year-old nurse and resident of Atwima Boko in the Ashanti Region, has been allegedly killed by unknown assailants.

According to family sources, Rita’s husband reported to the police in the early hours of Tuesday, October 10, that his wife had not returned home from work the previous day.

The police and community members searched for Rita and found her sandals about one hundred meters from her residence.

Later, they discovered her lifeless body in a nearby bush.

They found money and some items, such as diapers and baby foods Rita had bought beside her.

The police conveyed the body to the mortuary and have commenced investigations into the matter.

Following the incident, residents in the community say they are living in fear.

