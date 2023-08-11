Two-time contender for the Odododiodio parliamentary seat, Nii Lante Bannerman, has expressed his determination to capture the seat from the incumbent NDC’s Nii Lante Vanderpuye during the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mr Bannerman has officially submitted his nomination forms to compete in the NPP primary for the third consecutive time.

Speaking to the press following his nomination filing, Mr Bannerman confidently asserted that he possesses the substantial experience required to reclaim what he believes is a rightfully earned NPP seat for the party.

