One of the suspects named by Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye for assaulting him has spoken.

Nii Okai Armah, popularly known as ‘TEN GEE’, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, claimed the MP is accusing him of leading his attack out of pain.

He explained that he stopped working for the MP this year after he failed to fulfill all the juicy promises he made to him.

“I worked for Nii Lante for 10 years and I gained nothing so I stopped. I even fought my own brother because of him so I will never attack him,” he stressed.

“I have done dirty things for Nii Lante including beating Nii Lante Bannerman and Ursula Owusu. He should not push us,” he fumed.

He said since he stopped working for the MP early this year, he is hardly in the constituency and is shocked he is being named in the attack.

“I only heard about the attack when I returned home around 11: pm Monday so why is Nii Lante calling me names?” he quizzed.

