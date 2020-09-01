A 25-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel Gyimah, has reportedly been trapped in a bitumen barrel in an attempt to steal from his employer.

He is said to be a worker at the E. N. H Emotion Company located at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Manageress of the company, Regina Ayiworoh, and the Production Manager, Charles Quayson, confirmed the news to the Kwesimintsim Police command.

They explained they received a call from the security on duty that Mr Gyimah and his accomplice, one Bernard Koranteng secretly entered the company’s premises to steal the bitumen.

Luck, however, eluded the former and he fell into the bitumen barrel.

Madam Ayiworoh noted they quickly informed the Ghana National Fire Service and the police patrol team to assist in saving the suspect.

Mr Gyimah was rescued and is on admission at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital with his accomplice on the run.