Rapper Guru has alleged that some artiste managers are part of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Board and that goes a long way to question the credibility of the awards scheme.

Shortly after the three-day packed event climaxed with the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category, the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker took to twitter to register his displeasure.

He wrote: Artistes managers in the board of VGMA. What do u expect? I told y’all but didn’t believe.

That was not the first time Guru was speaking like that.

Over the years, he has never received any award after several nominations from the VGMA scheme even after he released many hit songs which garnered traction.

This year, he took time to congratulate everyone who won except Kuami Eugene.

According to him, Kuami Eugene didn’t deserve the honour as his works did not tally with the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award.