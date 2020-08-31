Rapper Medikal says he thought rapper Eno Barony had a ghostwriter penning down her lyrics until he took time off his schedule to pay attention to her performance at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020.

According to the rapper, who got engaged in a rap feud with the female rapper some few months ago, Eno Barony is a talented rapper.

In a tweet, he said: Yo! All jokes aside, Eno really dey rap! At a point, I thought she had a ghostwriter, Woman wey dey rap like that, he said and attached some fire emojis.

Eno Barony was adjudged best performer by many social media users on the first night of the three-day packed event, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020.

The rapper’s dramatic entrance matched no other. She transcended into an wild state to prove her rapper prowess at the podium.

With her pink wig and overall black attire, the Queen of Rap proved she didn’t come to play when it got to her turn to perform to the virtual world.

The five-minute performance has since been the talk of the town with many comparing her talent to that of the dominant male rappers who have cemented their names across the country.