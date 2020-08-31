Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shared a racist encounter he had with an immigration officer while attempting to enter Germany with an Italian visa.

He said he was visiting his family and confirmed with the immigration officer that entering the country with an Italian visa wasn’t illegal, but the officer made a remark about Africans being poor before questioning how he, Sarkodie, would take care of himself

There was a situation where I was going to visit my family in Germany and at the immigration, an officer pulled me aside for holding an Italian visa and questioned why I was using an Italian visa to enter Germany. So I asked him if it was wrong to do that and he said no, but I just don’t deserve such a privilege, he said.

He told me straight to the face that I didn’t deserve to enjoy privilege and that Africans are poor and so how was I going to survive while in Italy, he emphasised.

Sarkodie said the immigration officer’s words got him infuriated and he in turn said some harsh words to the officer.

“I just flipped and lost my cool after he made that statement, I couldn’t take it because that was just stupid and I had to put him right, he stated.

Sarkodie said the encounter made him more aware of racism.