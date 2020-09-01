A video, sighted online, has captured popular gospel musician, Anita Afriyie, and her father exchanging words during a Facebook live session.

This was after the father decided to interrupt her praise and worship time with fans with a warning to her to end the session.

He stressed he had had enough of her ‘noise’ and she should take it out of the house if she still wants to do it.

He further accused her of being a witch but Miss Afriyie, who seemed unperturbed, wouldn’t give up.

The ‘Adehye Mogya’ singer stressed the only thing that will stop her is to be brought back to Ghana.

Watch the video below: