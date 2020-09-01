Reigning ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Award, Kuami Eugene, is still responding to critics who are of the view that he did not deserve the award.

Among the critics is hiplife artiste Guru.

But, speaking on Hitz FM to respond to the criticisms, Kuami Eugene smirked when host, Andy Dosty, read out Guru’s demeaning comment.

“This is Ghana, everyone is opinionated,” was his initial reaction, before admitting Guru, just like many others, have every right to fight for their favourites.

“If Sark had won, people will come and say he didn’t deserve it: it’s normal, if Kofi Kinaata had won, Sark Nation will say he didn’t deserve it, so it’s both ways. People like to express themselves and I think Guru has every right to feel this way,” he said.

When asked if he will be willing to feature Guru, Kuami Eugene said: “I’m a big fan of Guru so if he wants a collaboration, I’ll accept.”

Watch video below: