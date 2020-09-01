Bernice, a mother of one and an alcohol addict has said her friend gave birth with her husband leading her to alcoholism.

According to her, she started the alcohol-life after the husband slept with her friend; it was a very hard time for her so to forget her worries, she had to drink alcohol.

“After he broke my virginity, he slept with my friend, l couldn’t stand it, so l called for divorce.

“If for nothing at all, we have a son together, and he is my precious gift now,” she told SVTV Africa.

Her son who is 21 years sleeps together with her in a ghetto. She is seeking employment for her son so he can support her.

Her son is, however, hopeful that, he will get a job and take care of her mother.

Speaking on the help she needed so she could stop the alcohol, she said;

“If somebody could help me rent at least a single room for me and my son, I will be very grateful”.