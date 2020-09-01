The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has reiterated its caution to water vendors, landlords, and landladies to desist from selling water to consumers during the period of July, August, and September 2020.

In a statement issued by GWCL’s management on Monday, President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed that water be supplied to every citizen for free, hence, all its customers need to adhere to the directive.

“It is wrong and illegal for any water vendor or landlord or landlady to sell water during this period; July, August, and September 2020.”

The release then asked its customers particularly water vendors and house owners who sell water directly to tenants and other members of the community, to register with the district offices of the GWCL for their categories to be changed, to enable the system to generate compensation for them.

“The general public is encouraged and entreated to contact the GWCL call center anytime they experience water supply challenges within their homes and neighborhood and also report pipe burst and leakages on the following numbers: 0800 40000 (Toll-free on Vodafone lines), 0302 2218240, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090 and via GWCL WhatsApp lines (0555123393, 0555155524),” it added.