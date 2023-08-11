President Nana Akufo-Addo has assented to the death penalty removal bill into law.

The president assented to the bills on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The death penalty was on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, officially repealed from Ghana’s statute books after parliament approved an amendment to the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

The amendment bill was sponsored by Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu, a move many described as historic.

However, many including MPs have expressed varied opinions on the matter, with some in support of the repeal while others have vehemently expressed their disapproval.

Ghana becomes the 29th African country to abolish the death penalty from its statute books for ordinary offences.

ALSO READ: