A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Sarpong, has expressed reservations about the repeal of the death penalty law.

In his view, the death penalty for any criminal was no punishment but only meant that was how the person was destined to die.

“The death penalty is not a punishment because we all will die and we have a way it will happen. So death sentence will mean that is how you will die. Something will definitely kill every human,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Sarpong indicated life imprisonment was the worst punishment than the death penalty, adding people go through difficult circumstances and learn lessons.

“Punishment is when your freedom is taken from you. When you are jailed for life, you see the importance of freedom because not everyone is destined to go to prison. Why do you think people ask for parole if the prison is a good place?” he quizzed.

Parliament has officially repealed the death penalty from Ghana’s statute books after parliament approved an amendment to the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

The amendment bill, which was sponsored by Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu, is subject to the president’s assent.

The development, however, has been greeted with mixed opinions.

