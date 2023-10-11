Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to commute the sentences of 181 persons currently on death row to life imprisonment.

In a petition dated October 11, the MP said the President is granted such powers under Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution.

He added that, his petition follows the “passage and assent of Private Member’s Bills to amend the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty.”

The lawmaker said if his request is granted, President Akufo-Addo will “entrench his legacy.

Below is the petition:

ALSO READ: