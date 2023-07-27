The Accra Human Rights Forum International (AHRFI) has commended Parliament for abolishing the death penalty from Ghana’s penal code.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the Executive Director of Accra Human Rights Forum International, Kwabena Brakopowers, said “although long-awaited, the abolishment of the death penalty is a clear demonstration of the readiness and willingness of Members of Parliament to drive reforms in the country’s criminal justice system.

“We are convinced the death penalty is not a good example of blind justice in that often the poor are disproportionately affected by it as noted by the United Nations and other credible institutions.

“Although the death penalty may be targeted at punishing serious offenses or crimes such as murder, there are reports to the effect that some governments are using this form of punishment as a tool to suppress opposition voices,” the statement read.

The death penalty has been in Ghana’s penal code since 1960, with the enactment of the Criminal Code.

Under the Criminal and Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29) as amended, the death penalty is provided for as a punishment in cases of serious crimes against the person, and specified crimes against state security.

Since 1993, no one has been executed in the country through the death penalty although over 176 people were reported to be on death row as of 2022.

There had been several calls from Civil Society organizations for Ghanaian lawmakers to abolish the death penalty from the country’s criminal law books.

Some 63 years after it was introduced, Ghana’s Parliament has finally abolished the death penalty as the punishment for capital offenses and other serious crimes.

