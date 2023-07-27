Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamkye, has advised politicians to prioritise the welfare and the future of Ghana above winning the next election.

He urged government officials to make good use of the present situation to secure a better future for Ghana.

Apostle Nyamkye was of the view that until politicians change their attitude Ghana will remain static.

He disclosed this during the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost at Gomoa Fetteh.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who was present at the event, said building consensus does not diminish a leader, he, therefore, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and leaders to have cross-fertilisation of ideas to deal with challenges facing the country.

“It is my hope that the President and our leaders will take a cue to take the opportunity for cross fertilization of ideas on vexxed issues and challenges that face our country such as our current economic crisis and important issues like the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

“Consensus building does not diminish a leader, it rather projects a leader’s strength in carrying along with his vision for the people that he leads,” he said.

ALSO READ: