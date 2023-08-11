The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has announced it has begun releasing 100 impounded tricycles to their owners.

These tricycles were impounded on Monday, August 7, 2023, as part of the enforcement of a restriction on the operations of tricycles in the Central Business District.

In a statement, KMA said the release of the tricycles was to ensure serenity in the metropolis.

Affected riders have therefore been advised to visit the impoundment area close to the KMA office for the retrieval of their tricycles with the appropriate documents.

“The owners/riders should come with a witness or leadership of tricycle operators to countersign an undertaking form and appropriately collect the tricycle.

“An amount of GH¢134 will be charged instead of the special exercise fee of GH¢500 as resolved by the General Assembly,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the KMA has warned from Monday, August 14, 2023, any impounded tricycle would pay the stipulated special exercise fee of GH¢500.

