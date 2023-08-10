Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency has assured commercial tricycle operators in Kumasi of his preparedness to lead a peaceful demonstration against recent regulations to restrict their operations.

Muntaka Mubarak says this will happen when ongoing deliberations with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to review the ban of ‘pragya’ from the Central Business District fail to yield positive results.

The MP’s intervention halted long hours of street blockades at Aboabo in protest of the decision.

Some commercial tricycle riders blocked the Aboabo high street on Wednesday to protest operational restrictions by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

Motorists and commuters were left stranded in traffic as leaders in Zongo communities attempted to restore order.

The riders have been facing off against the KMA since the decongestion exercise in the Central Business District of the city kicked in last week.

It took the intervention of the Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak, to clear the protesters from the streets.

The MP who agrees there is a need for the city to be decongested, believes there is a need to enact by-laws regulating the activities of the riders.

Muntaka Mubarak has since called on the riders to exercise restraint as his office leads deliberations with the KMA.

The MP is pushing for the legalisation of commercial tricycles to enhance regulation and expand business opportunities for youth.

Meanwhile, the riders have resolved to halt their agitations and restrain themselves from plying the CBD.

Public Relations Officer for the Pragiya Okada Drivers Union, Al-Asbat Alhassan Sidi, revealed his preparedness to help city authorities enforce the regulations.

