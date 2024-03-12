The Executive Board of the Senior Staff Association (SSA) has dismissed speculations suggesting that its members were contemplating staging a demonstration.

According to reports, the protest is against a proposed salary increment for the current Managing Director, Ahwene Danquah, pending approval by the Board.

In a statement, the Executive Board clarified that, there are no known issues or grievances among its members warranting such drastic action.

They emphasized that, any notion of potential demonstrations should be disregarded entirely.

“The SSA leadership would like to clarify that the individual referred to by the name “Norbert Gbogbotsi” in the publication is not a staff of the Corporation and not recognized by our association, nor does his assertions represent the views or positions of the SSA in any capacity,” the statement read.

“We would like to mention the cordial relationship existing between Staff and Management which has resulted in the signing of the improved Conditions of Service. We believe that working together has not only been beneficial to both parties but has also contributed to the overall welfare and development of all,” it added.

See full statement below:

