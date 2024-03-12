Former President John Mahama is asking Vice President, Dr. Bawumia not to wait to be voted into power to scrap E-levy and others as he promises to rationalize taxes if elected as President.

This is in direct response to the Vice President’s vision of scrapping some levies including E-levy if power is retained.

Dr. Bawumia who is also flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to scrap some taxes if elected as President.

He has among other things promise to remove nuisances taxes being implemented by President Akufo-Addo.

But Mr. Mahama who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) expressed shock at the posture of Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, the Vice President has the power to scrap these nuisances taxes before he exits office.

John Mahama addressing Christian leaders has made a solemn promise to rationalize some taxes since the IMF conditionalities may not allow immediate scrapping of some levies.

