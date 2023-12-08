The Omanhene of Effutu Traditional Council, Nenyi Ghartey, has expressed disappointment in residents who on Tuesday protested the alleged possible sale of the Ramsar site for lithium mining.

The chief has describe the protest as “needless” and an attempt by the organisers to tarnish the image of the Traditional Council.

The demonstration turned chaotic after the residents were denied entry into the Effutu Municipal Assembly to present a petition.

The irate protesters pelted stones and caused the injury of some policemen, leading to the arrest of 10.

The concerned residents clad in red apparel said the site being given to the investor is the same site they use in hunting deer for the annual Aboakyire festival.

But speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, the chief said the organisers did not consult them before the demonstration.

He explained that, when information got to them about a proposed mining of lithium in the area, three Paramount chiefs held a press conference and petitioned all relevant stakeholders to register their displeasure.

Nenyi Ghartey noted that, the Lands Commission in response to their petition debunked the rumours.

“We were satisfied with the response from the Lands Commission and that brought the matter to rest,” he told show host, Afia Boakyewaa Yiadom.

In this regard, he said the chiefs were surprised to see the youth on the streets, considering the progress they had made on the issue.

Nenyi Ghartey emphasised that, the chiefs had no hand in the demonstration.

ALSO READ: