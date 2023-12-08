London will host The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 (https://www.FIFA.com); Ceremony to honour world’s best to be held on 15 January 2024; Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas were among the 2022 winners.

The planet’s top players, coaches, fans, goals, and acts of fair play will be recognised in London, England when the eighth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ are held in one of the world’s most passionate football cities.

On Monday 15 January 2024 members of the global football family will gather for a glittering ceremony to honour outstanding members of the world’s most popular sport.

Next month’s event will mark the third time that FIFA has held The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, after the 2016 and 2017 award ceremonies were staged in the city.

The nominees for eight of The Best awards (https://apo-opa.co/3tcuiHt) were announced in September 2023. From these shortlists, three finalists in a majority of categories have been selected by an international jury comprising of four groups: national team coaches, national team captains, specialist journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA’s official website. Over one million fan votes (https://apo-opa.co/3uY6cAD) were recorded worldwide.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each count for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

FIFA will announce the finalists for key award categories over the coming weeks.

The following eleven awards will be presented at the ceremony:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

FIFA Puskás Award (awarded for the best goal of the year)

FIFA Fan Award

FIFA Fair Play Award

FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

The Rules of Allocation for each award can be accessed here (https://apo-opa.co/3ti1MUN).

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, visit www.FIFA.com. Fans can join the discussion about who should win the Awards by using the hashtag #TheBest.

