Three police officers were left bleeding after some residents of Winneba stoned them during a demonstration.

The victims were rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Ten of the demonstrators have also been arrested in the demonstration against planned lithium mining in the Effutu Ramsar site of the area.

NDC parliamentary candidate, James Kofi Annan led some residents in the protest against government.

“We won’t allow it to happen. This is not about politics. It’s about the people, the youth who will not allow this to happen,” Kofi Annan told journalists.

The police officers, who were attempting to prevent the angry demonstrators from entering the Effutu Municipality to create mayhem, were stoned.

Four civilians were also reported to have been injured.