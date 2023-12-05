Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for contestants in the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies to close their ranks and present a united front for next year’s elections.

The NPP over the weekend held parliamentary primaries in constituencies the party does not control parliamentary seats, and many of the outcomes showed close contests, thereby raising concerns of possible division.

Addressing NPP Bono East Regional stakeholders in Takyiman on Monday, December 4, 2023, Dr. Bawumia said the contests are now over and appealed to all who were involved, especially the winners to invite their contenders on board for a united approach to snatching seats from the NDC.

“By the nature of elections, only one person will emerge the winner, out of the many good people who contest. Just as the flagbearership contest, only one person emerged winner of the many good people who contested,” said the NPP flagbearer.

“To win, we need unity across, from polling station level to national. Once we are United, we will win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections.”

Using himself as an example to underline his call for unity, Dr. Bawumia said he has been reaching out to all those he contested the NPP flagbearership with, because they all have roles to play to make the party stronger.

“The election in 2024 is much about our internal unity as it is with our battle with the NDC. That’s why I’m trying to make sure I bring all those who contested with me together because everybody who wants to lead this party has something that they want to offer,” he said.

“We want to bring them in. I am not somebody who will say you did not support me so I am not going to talk to you to support the party. I’m so happy we have many people who think about the party more than themselves. One of such persons, who is here with us is Mr. Kwabena Agyapong.”

On his part, former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, reiterated the call for unity, saying it is crucial for all to come together in the interest of the party.

He said having been a contender in the just-ended NPP Presidential primaries, he recognises the overwhelming will of the people because the “voice of the people is where there is the Lord’s blessing.”

He commended Dr. Bawumia for his humility and urged members of the party to uphold the spirit of unity and volunteerism to help Dr. Bawumia lead the party to victory in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia’s delegation included the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, and former MP for Suhum Fred Opare Ansah.