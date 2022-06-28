Some police officers have been injured on the grounds of the demonstration at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle as Arise Ghana protestors and officials from the police service clash.



For about 15 minutes, there was teargas being fired into the crowd by police personnel after some elements in the crowd decided to push against the police who had built a barricade to stop protestors from moving from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards the Ringroad Central area.

Source: Ghana Police Service





The altercation happened after organisers met with top officials of the police service to discuss the way forward following an obstruction when protestors tried moving from Obra Spot.

Videos from the scene show some protestors pelting stones at the police personnel.

There were also massive damages to some vehicles including a police van that was packed by the roadside.

Source: Ghana Police Service

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has condemned the act on their social media pages.

They wrote:

Attack on Police in the Ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration

What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us.

This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned.