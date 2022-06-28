Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, has expressed his excitement after extending his deal with Crystal Palace ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Ayew has penned a one-year extension which will keep him at Selhurst Park until June 2023, and he is happy to stay at the club he calls ‘home’ because of the way he is highly regarded.

“Crystal Palace is my home and I’m very happy at the football club, they have a lot of faith in me,” Ayew told Ghana’s Radio Gold.

“You know I extended my contract and I’m very happy and I will continue the adventure there and hopefully this season will be a better one.”

The former Aston Villa and Swansea City striker played 34 games for Patrick Vieira’s side last season, managing three goals and as many assists and he will be hoping to increase his tally in 2022-23.

READ ALSO

Ayew joined Palace initially on loan on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2018 after two seasons with Swansea City before making the move permanent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

His four years at the club has seen him rack up 133 appearances while scoring 15 goals.