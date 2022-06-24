English League Two side, Charlton Athletic FC has confirmed the signing of Ghana goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott on a three-year deal.

The 25-year old joins Charlton Athletic as a free agent after his contract expired at Swindon Town.

“I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at,” he said after joining the club.

“You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club.

“Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here.

Wollacott made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.

He becomes the club’s third signing ahead of the new season. Wollacott has seven caps for Ghana after making his international debut last year.

Wollacott came through the ranks at Bristol City and went on loan spells outside the EFL.

He then joined then League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan in 2019/2020, making his professional debut against Charlton.

He joined Swindon Town on an emergency loan in 2021, before signing a permanent deal at the start of the 2021/2022 season.

Wollacott was voted League Two goalkeeper of the season after an outstanding 2021/2022 campaign with Swindon Town.