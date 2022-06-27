Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Randy Abbey, has defended the decision to reappoint Milovan Rajevac as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Following the sacking of C.K. Akonnor, the country’s football governing body announced the re-appointment of the Serbian gaffer on a one-year renewable deal upon a recommendation by the three-member committee put together by the Executive Council to search for a new trainer within 48 hours.

However, Milovan and his technical bench were fired after Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, where the team failed to win a single game and exited the group phase with just one point.

Speaking in an interview, Randy Abbey defended the decision to re-appoint Milovan Rajevac, insisting they cannot be blamed because the trainer failed.

Randy Abbey

“I always say people don’t know what went into the decision to reappoint Milovan Rajevac as the head coach of the Black Stars,” he said on Accra-based Original FM.

“The Ghana Football Association gave us 48 hours to settle on a new coach for the team and we decided that we have to go in for someone who understands the culture of the country.

“Hervé Renard was our first choice but when we contacted him, he was not ready to leave his work with the Saudi Arabia team because he told us he wants to lead the side to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Again, his monthly was a problem because he was on $80,000 but we were still ready to negotiate with him.

“Quickly, we had to engage Milovan Rajevac because of his pedigree and what he has done with the national team.

“He accepted the challenge and came but the fact that he failed does not mean we the committee that brought him did not do a good job,” he added.

Otto Addo has been subsequently named Milovan Rajevac’s successor.