Police have mounted a human wall to block Arise Ghana protesters from using the Ring Road route towards the Jubilee House for their demonstration.

Leaders of the protest are currently held up in a meeting with the Police administration to discuss the routes again.

There is massive deployment of reinforcement onto the Ring road by the police.



