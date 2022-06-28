An aspiring National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has christened election in the party as an “auction”.

Bright Essilfie Kumi claimed “NPP election is auction for the highest bidder”, a situation he described as worrying.

“Election in NPP is auction not elections. We choose the wrong leader because it has been the routine,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

Mr Kumi cited the NPP’s Ashanti Regional election as a clear example of the ‘money-cracy’ that has eaten into the fiber of the party.

He said he won’t blame delegates because there are those who are partners in development and businessmen who only take the money and vote accordingly.

This unfortunate development, the aspiring NPP National Organiser said, is robbing the NPP of good leadership.

However, Mr Kumi said it is time for the delegates to correct the wrongs ahead of the national elections by voting not because of money but in the interest of the NPP.

“Take the money but vote for people who will get the job done. Remember people gave you the mandate to seek the interest of the NPP at all times,” he charged delegates.

As a grassroots person with international exposure, Mr Kumi is confident of winning the elections slated for next month.