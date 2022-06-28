Tear gas fired at Arise Ghana demo

Reports reaching Adomonline.com indicate a tear gas has been fired at the ongoing demonstration by pressure group, Arise Ghana.

Although it is unknown what may have caused the incident, it is being reported that there is tension on the grounds.

Currently, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange road has been closed, with no movement from either vehicle or persons.

It can confirm that there is an uneasy calm at the protest grounds as the demonstrators seem to be facing off with the Police officers.

Meanwhile, two persons have been picked up by the Police following the incident.