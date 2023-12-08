Ghanaian music star, Kuami Eugene has shared an emotional account of his last moments with his father, unveiling a heartfelt conversations they had for the last time.

Kuami Eugene said he had to travel back to Ghana upon receiving news of his father’s deteriorating health.

However, his father passed on just two days after, but he managed a brief encounter few minutes before his father’s last breath.

In an interview on TV3, Eugene revealed his father was proud of his achievements in life and encouraged him to persist on his chosen path.

“He [father] told me he is happy that I’ve been able to do something with my life and I should keep on. He said he isn’t going anywhere and he will come back home. We vibed and all but I knew he wont come back home”.

Eugene added that, shortly after exiting the emergency room, he overheard his sister’s sorrowful cries, signaling the demise of his father.

The musician said the loss was impactful, particularly as it came in the wake of his grandmother’s recent passing.

Kuami Eugene said though he was not particularly close to his father, he was left heartbroken seeing his mother become a widow.

