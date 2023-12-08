Bridgestone (https://www.Bridgestonetire.com/), a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, recently marked a significant milestone with the successful regional launch of its latest innovation, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002, a premium all-terrain tyre that offers 4×4 drivers complete control on any terrain. The celebratory event, which was hosted recently in the captivating backdrop of Mount Kenya, not only showcased the tyre’s capabilities in challenging terrains, but also demonstrated Bridgestone’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for drivers across the MEA region.

Attendees from various MEA countries experienced an immersive African driving adventure against the panoramic setting of Mount Kenya. The launch event incorporated a thrilling drive on a meticulously curated route, tested by Stefano Modena, delivering an adrenaline-packed experience and reinforcing the Dueler A/T002’s ability to provide optimal control in diverse terrains.

The unveiling ceremony was complemented by a comprehensive product presentation and Q&A session, allowing participants to delve into the advanced features and benefits of the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002. The event also featured a safari experience, underscoring the tyre’s adaptability and performance in both on- and off-road conditions.

Networking sessions, including lunches and dinners, also played a pivotal role in fostering connections among distributors, dealers, and representatives from the Middle East, Africa, and the surrounding regions. These moments of interaction contributed to building strong partnerships and enhancing collaboration within the diverse market landscape of the MEA region.

The new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is available in 43 sizes ranging from 15 to 19 inches. The all-terrain tyre was designed and tested using Virtual Tyre Development technology. This sustainable approach enables a digital version of an in-development tyre to be created and tested virtually before building prototypes, resulting in a decrease in raw materials and CO2 emissions during development.

Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: “By launching the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 across the MEA region, we are embarking on a journey where innovation meets adventure. I am proud to witness the successful regional launch of a tyre that conquers diverse terrains and delivers superior driving experiences to our valued partners. Our commitment to advancing mobility across the MEA region remains unwavering, and the Dueler A/T002 stands as a testament to Bridgestone’s legacy of excellence in performance and sustainability.”

The regional launch event in Mount Kenya effectively conveyed the spirit of Bridgestone’s dedication to delivering exceptional driving experiences. With a focus on performance, sustainability, and adaptability to diverse terrains, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is designed to empower drivers across the MEA region, providing a reliable and high-performance solution for both on- and off-road adventures. Created in line with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment (https://apo-opa.co/48c60fH), the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain A/T002 is also the result of the experience and expertise that the company gained while developing its original fitment tyre, designed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato (https://apo-opa.co/41hwJVY). Bridgestone remains steadfast in its commitment to the development of mobility solutions and looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovation in the MEA region and beyond.

