Students of Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS) at Patase in the Ashanti region have given the Ministry of Education a two-week ultimatum to address their infrastructure challenges or face their wrath.

The warning comes after the Regional Education Directorate stopped a planned protest by the over 4000 students of the school.

According to reports, a class with at least 50 students can boast of 30 furniture, a development which is affecting teaching and learning on campus.

Some students disclosed that, they often stand for hours each day in class.

A female student also claimed they sleep on the floor in their various dormitories.

“Heat is killing us in school. Our classrooms and dormitories are overpopulated; there are no beds for us, particularly the first and second year students. We sleep on the floor and our bodies are full of skin rashes because of the excessive heat we are exposed to. Our situation is very bad, so we need government help’’ she cried.

Meanwhile, the school management has declined to speak on the matter, explaining that the concerns of the students have been tabled before the Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for assistance.

