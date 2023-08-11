The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Addah, has asked the court to work without fear or favor relative to the case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

She said the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has played its part in investigating the matter and making some findings. It is up to the court to then take it up and ensure justice is done.

“The other arms of government would also be called to attention because we believe that when we all work there, civil society, and media talk, the OSP doing its part by investigating and rolling out the necessary action to catch more or even bring out more information then the others who are also then mandated to do the rest like the court should also then do without fear or favor because the court is a place where justice is served,” she said on Accra-based TV3.

Meanwhile, the OSP says it has not disclosed or revealed any information or details in respect of the bank accounts of Madam Dapaah, which are under a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor.

The OSP in a statement urged the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the office.

The OSP has initiated court processes to freeze the bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, following allegations of corruption that has become topical.

